Kevin Bacon joins AM Extra to talk ‘You Should Have Left’

KOIN News AM Extra

'You Should Have Left' streaming everywhere

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried star in a psychological thriller, “You Should Have Left,” that is now available everywhere on demand.

Described as a ” terrifying, mind-twisting tale,” the film is based on a novel by Daniel Kehlmann.

Kevin Bacon joined AM Extra to talk about this new film.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss