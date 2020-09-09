Kevin Frazier glad to be back on set for 40th season of ET

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Working from home during the pandemic has definitely been a challenge for many of us — including Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier.
Frazier joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about the iconic entertainment news program is returning for its 40th season.
The return of ET hits the airwaves Monday at 7:30 p.m. on KOIN 6.
