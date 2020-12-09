‘Kia Fill the Soul’ provides goods to seniors

Dave Hoopes from Weston Kia and Piper Finley from Meals on Wheels joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about the donation event that brings items to seniors.

You can join KOIN and Weston Kia Saturday, December 12 for the Fill the Soul event. Weston is taking in material goods like blankets, pajamas, socks and postage stamps. More info below!

Weston Kia


Meals on Wheels People

