Kids can have fun too at Knudsen Vineyards

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A trip to wine country doesn’t just have to be for adults…

Knudsen Vineyards in the Dundee Hills has a slew of kid-friendly activities for families looking to venture out into wine country this fall.

Page Knudsen joined AM Extra Tuesday to share some of the winery’s offerings this season.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss