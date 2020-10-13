Kids can have fun too at Knudsen Vineyards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A trip to wine country doesn’t just have to be for adults…
Knudsen Vineyards in the Dundee Hills has a slew of kid-friendly activities for families looking to venture out into wine country this fall.
Page Knudsen joined AM Extra Tuesday to share some of the winery’s offerings this season.
