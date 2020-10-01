Kids Unlimited steps up to help Almeda Fire victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wildfires that continue to burn throughout Oregon have devastated communities throughout the state. The Almeda Fire destroyed the towns onf Phoenix and Talent and wasted hundreds of homes, many members of the Latinx community.

Tom Cole, the executive director of Kids Unlimited in Medford, joined AM Extra to share how his charter school is stepping up to help them rise from the ashes — with food, clothes, helping with deposits or rent and in their search.

