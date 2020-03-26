Kindness during crisis: Lincoln City restaurateur gives back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With many businesses closed and people asked to stay home, Lincoln City business owners are stepping up to help. Dan Clanton has teamed up with other businesses to supply food, cook and deliver over 200 meals to the community.

Beginning this week and next, volunteers will deliver free meals twice a week to those who can’t leave their homes due to health reasons.

Clanton’s restaurant, The Grill 1646, is donating 200 pounds of food. Oceans Apart Catering is cooking Hawaiian food like pulled pork and teriyaki chicken. The Eagles will deliver the food to homes.

Volunteers are taking requests through The Grill 1646’s Facebook page and are planning to deliver more food next week.

More information: The Grill 1646 on Facebook