Kindness During Crisis: Realtor helps local businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The last thing on a lot of people’s minds right now is the thought of buying a house.
However, one local realtor is still doing her part to help local businesses during these challenging times.
Portland CW’s Nicole DeCosta tells us how Parvaneh Kalantari is spreading kindness.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.