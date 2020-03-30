1  of  8
Closings
Beaverton Early Childhood Center Head Start of Yamhill Co. Hillsboro Early Childhood Center NW Regional ESD: Clatsop Co. NW Regional ESD: Columbia Co. NW Regional ESD: Tillamook Co. NW Regional ESD: Washington Co. Tualatin Early Childhood Center

Kindness During Crisis: Realtor helps local businesses

KOIN News AM Extra

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The last thing on a lot of people’s minds right now is the thought of buying a house.

However, one local realtor is still doing her part to help local businesses during these challenging times.

Portland CW’s Nicole DeCosta tells us how Parvaneh Kalantari is spreading kindness.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget