Kindness in Crisis: AM Extra talks with Rebecca Mehra

Emily speaks with the Oregon woman whose act of kindness is making national headlines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon woman’s act of kindness and compassion as she walked into a grocery store is making national headlines.

Rebecca Mehra said she was going inside a Bend grocery store last Wednesday when she heard a woman yell to her from her car.

When she walked in, she saw that a woman, who appeared to be in her 80s, was with her husband. The woman, who was in near tears, reportedly explained to Mehra that they were afraid to go into the store after hearing that the novel coronavirus disproportionately affects older people and that they didn’t have any family members to help them out…

Read the full story here:

Oregon woman’s act of kindness toward elderly couple amid COVID-19 chaos goes viral