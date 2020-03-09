King City’s mayor talks impending boom

KOIN News AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — King City, a municipality near Tigard and the Tualatin River, is easy to pass over on a map. However, what started as a 55-and-older community is slated for some major development as the population continues to grow.

For this week’s edition of Mayor Monday, King City’s Ken Gibson talked to Emily about the evolution of the Washington County city.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget