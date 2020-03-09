King City’s mayor talks impending boom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — King City, a municipality near Tigard and the Tualatin River, is easy to pass over on a map. However, what started as a 55-and-older community is slated for some major development as the population continues to grow.
For this week’s edition of Mayor Monday, King City’s Ken Gibson talked to Emily about the evolution of the Washington County city.
