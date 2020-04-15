Kitten adoptions ramp up despite shelter restrictions

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kitten season is upon us!

As Spring creeps in, shelters begin receiving a lot of litters of kittens. However, because most shelters are closed to the public right now over health concerns, many are scrambling to find foster homes.

Sam Ellingson with the Humane Society for Southwest Washington and volunteer Denise Gehrke joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about the continued efforts.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss