PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cat Adoption Team is hosting its annual Kitten Palooza adoption event again this year — but with a few changes due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event will be held online June 26 and 27 with a drive-thru ‘Palooza Pick-up Parade’ on June 28.

Apply here!

Heather Svoboda of the Cat Adoption Team joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk more about the weekend festivities (with kitties).