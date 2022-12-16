PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Pacific Northwest smash burger joint is celebrating the grand opening of its Vancouver, Wash. location on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Starting at 12 p.m., Bless Your Heart Burgers will mark the grand opening with a “burger bash” featuring free burgers and prizes.

“We’ve got the best cooking implement and the most versatile cooking implement is the flat top,” a Bless Your Heart Burger employee said. “The best thing about cooking on a flat top, and why you smash it, is it gets all nice and crispy in its natural juices, seals all of that in and then you get that amazing crunch. It’s textural, it’s flavor…once you smash a burger, it’s hard to go back.”

Customers can check out the new location at the Mill Shopping Center on East Mill Plain Boulevard.