PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - Expect winter weather in some form Wednesday morning as moisture moves in with cold air funneling in from the Gorge. This may be enough to bring some snow down to the valley floor around daybreak to noon.

Temperatures should warm enough to prevent any snow after that point of time. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until noon. Some folks up in the hills, closer to 1000 feet, may pick up multiple inches of snow. This includes areas up in Clark County Wednesday morning. This will also impact the Columbia River Gorge and the mountain passes.