PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s time to find the perfect ugly Christmas sweater for all of your holiday get-togethers ahead of National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day on Friday, Dec. 16.

If you’re looking for the best sweater on a budget, Goodwill offers Christmas sweaters for everyone in the family from infants to grandparents.

In addition to the store’s ugly Christmas sweater collection, Hayley Platt — of the Goodwill Columbia Willamette location– says the store offers other holiday apparel including holiday pajamas and festive wear for holiday parties.

Platt says customers can also find holiday gifts, including at Goodwill Books which offers 1.5 million products “if you’ve got a gamer, bookworm, music or film-lover in your life,” Platt said.

On the Goodwill Books website, KOIN viewers can enter code “Goodwillbooks” for a 20% discount on top of free shipping.

“Every time you shop or donate to your Goodwill, you are helping people in your community by providing them with free job services,” Platt said of Goodwill’s mission.