PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - Monday is going to make the third rainy day in a row Portland with multiple inches of rain across the Willamette Valley -- and we will likely see another half-inch of rain for the metro area.

Stepping out the door, you can expect light rain in the Willamette Valley. For those of you that are in Hood River County east in the Gorge, you will have to battle the winter weather on Monday. If you can stay away from major travel east, that would be advised. If you're traveling west towards Portland, it will be rainy. If you have to travel the passes, you can expect fresh snow up on US 26 and over on I-84 up at Cabbage Hill.