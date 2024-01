PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver will soon have a new sweet spot to pick up some tasty treats.

This Friday, Salt & Straw opened their brand new Vancouver waterfront store and they’ve got some special celebrations planned.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan stopped by the new location with a preview of the store and their unique dairy-free “Veganuary” flavors just released this month.

