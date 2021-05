PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The iconic Nutmobile is in Portland right now.

The classic Planters Nutmobile — a 26-foot-long peanut on wheels — is on a national tour of the U.S., and is in the Portland area starting May 6 through May 9.

The Nutmobile can be requested for socially distanced drive-by visits. Click here for more information.