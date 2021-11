PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - A dry weekend is turning over to rain to start the work week. Before we get to that system, we have one more cold and frosty morning.

Leaving the house Monday morning, you can expect temperatures in the 30s, even down to near freezing outside of Portland. There will be another round of fog, which may limit the temperatures from warming again in certain locations. The wind will start to increase as the system moves in from the west, which may mix out the fog through the morning. I expect freezing fog for areas out near The Dalles and Pendleton to start the day.