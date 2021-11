PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - This may be tough to believe, but we haven't been in the 30s at all this month!

It's been rather balmy in the morning because of the mild, wet weather. We may have our first frost of November coming today. If you're out early in the morning, you will want a heavy jacket. It will be noticeably cooler than where we have been lately. We just had a morning temperature last week that was in the lower 60s.