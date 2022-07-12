The owner said he saw a lot of potential in Oregon City.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One of Portland’s top restaurants is spreading its wings and branching out to a nearby suburb.

Canard recently opened in Oregon City. KOIN’s Kohr Harlan visited to find out what’s different about the new location.

Chef Gabriel Rucker, co-owner of Canard, said he saw a lot of potential for a restaurant in Oregon City. He moved to Clackamas County about five years ago.

The new Canard location isn’t far from West Linn and Lake Oswego, which he thinks will draw customers from those communities to Oregon City.

“This little corner in Oregon City that we found was operated by a bakery that was loved by the community. They shut down and we’re lucky enough that they passed the torch to us,” Rucker said.

He said Canard is for everybody. They serve a basic burger that will satisfy kids and fancier meals for special occasions, like foie gras and oysters.