Kohr Explores: Portland Pickles’ new clubhouse, store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Downtown Portland is taking back its role as a retail hub this holiday season with a new clubhouse and retail store that will feature the Portland Pickles!

Kohr Harlan went downtown to check out the new pop-up shop locations and get a sneak peak of the Portland Pickles shop.

The Pickle Jar is a clubhouse and retail store exclusively for Portland Pickles fans.

It officially opens today, but there will be a grand opening event this Saturday.

Downtown Portland Clean and Safe and the Portland Business Alliance have been paving the way for the pop up shops for the past 12 years.

The new shops will be scattered throughout Southwest Portland, with most featuring locally made goods.

The Pickle Jar will sell team merchandise and new, exclusive limited edition product drops.

With the help of the Portland Business Alliance, the store negotiated a three month contract for prime storefront real estate on Southwest Second and Taylor Street.

They said there will be pickle juice shots available when the shop is open.

On weekends, the venue will host cultural programming and community-driven events for guests 21 and over. Additional special events will be announced later and will include live music, art shows and more.