PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is reaching out to LGBTQ service members who received other than honorable discharges due to the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy to let them know they are now eligible for full benefits.

The Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy was put in place in 1994 by then President Bill Clinton as a compromise. It allowed LGBTQ members to serve in the military, as long as they stayed silent.