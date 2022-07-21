PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s luxurious living in wine country. For the first time, the Street of Dreams is taking place in Yamhill County.

The 2022 NW Natural Street of Dreams is located in Newberg.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the homes Thursday morning and was impressed with what he saw. He spoke to a builder from Home #1 who said he wanted a house that would stand the test of time.

The home’s design incorporates a lot of natural elements like wood and stone. Visitors have said they feel at home in the house.

The house also has an incredible view off its back patio.

“It’s an honor to have Street of Dreams here in Yamhill County for the first time and behalf of the Chamber and Taste Newberg and the City of Newberg, we’re just honored to showcase what an incredible town we have,” said Scott Parker, executive director of the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Parker said he’s proud to see so many Yamhill County construction companies involved in the building of the homes.

He encourages visitors to stop by downtown Newberg or to visit a nearby winery.