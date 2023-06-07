PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The new Taste of Mac event invites people to explore McMinnville while tasting wine, beer and food from local vendors on Saturday, June 10.

More than 25 local restaurants and bars will be participating.

KOIN 6 News reporter Kohr Harlan visited downtown McMinnville Wednesday for a preview of Saturday’s event.

He stopped by Local Flow Health Bar where they make savory and sweet crepes, smoothies and juice drinks.

“The premise is it’s just whole, natural foods. We have bowls, smoothies, and then previously I had a crepe cart, and so I brought in my crepes here and so it’s just a mixture of all the bowls, the smoothies, the juices and the crepes,” owner Jamie Akers said.

“We have got such diversity here. We’ve got wineries that are very sophisticated, very uptown. We’ve got the ōkta restaurant, and then we’ve got things that are a little bit more homey and fun,” said Scott from the Lions Club, which is hosting Taste of Mac.

Tickets are available to purchase on the McMinnville Lions Club website or at 3rd Street and Davis the day of the event.

Watch the video above for more information on Taste of Mac.