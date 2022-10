PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan is exploring some retro finds at the Portland Expo Center.

The Rose City Vintage Market and Collectables Show is back on Oct. 21 and 22.

Dozens of vendors will be on hand showing off their unique treasures.

Kohr Harlan visited the portland expo center Friday morning to show us what you could find there.

Watch the full video in the player above.