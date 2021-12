PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s more than just animals to check out at the Oregon Zoo this month.

With dozens of themed displays –and nearly two million lights in all — the ZooLights is a must-see holiday tradition.

Kohr Harlan checked out the display and learned everything you need to know about this year’s ZooLights celebration.

Get your tickets now to walk or drive through a dazzling display of Christmas lights.