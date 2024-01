PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Kohr Explores this morning, we headed out to Tigard where the West Coast Torta Company is serving up some fresh Mexican fare.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan stopped by the food cart on Southwest Burnham to sample some of the goods and hear from co-owner Alfredo Carreon what these dishes mean to him.

Check out the full video in the player above.