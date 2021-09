PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the one-year anniversary of the firestorms that ravaged the area Labor Day 2020.

Hundreds of thousands of acres burned in just a few days, entire towns were destroyed and the metro area was full of smoke.

That fire was part of the inspiration for a brand-new KOIN podcast series examining climate change.

Meteorologist Kelley Bayern and KOIN Podcast Network Executive Producer Ian Costello, joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about their project.