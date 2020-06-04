KOIN hosts Race and Justice Town Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd continue, KOIN 6 News will host a televised Town Hall on Race and Justice.
The Town Hall will be hosted by Ken Boddie and Jeff Gianola.
Hanif Fazal, the CEO and co-founder of the Center for Equity and Inclusion, joined AM Extra to talk about the town hall they’re sponsoring.
Watch the Race and Justice Town Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday on KOIN 6 News and on KOIN.com
