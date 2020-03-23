Komen helps immunocompromised cancer patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It is an especially stressful time for anyone with a compromised immune system. That includes many families with loved ones who have battled breast cancer, and people still undergoing treatment.

Andrew Asato, Chief Executive Officer of Susan G. Komen of Oregon and Southwest Washington joined AM Extra to talk about the ways in which they are supporting patients right now.

The organization had to postpone their upcoming Breast Cancer Issues Conference, and is working to find a new date and venue as officials monitor the coronavirus pandemic.Find more resources for patients, caregivers, and survivors at komenoregon.org.