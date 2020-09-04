Labor Day in the state parks — during the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Labor Day weekend and, despite the pandemic, thousands of families will be heading to beaches, lakes and state parks.
There is a way to stay safe and still have a good time. Chris Havel with the Oregon State Parks joined AM Extra to talk about the expected turnout, some new rules to remember, which parks are closed and the proper way to dispose of PPE.
Oregon State Parks
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.