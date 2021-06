Lakewood Center of the Arts curator Christopher St. John and festival coordinator Selena Jones joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about the upcoming Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts.

This year’s festival will highlight over 100 exceptional regional artists and their finely crafted artworks. It takes place June 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at George Rogers Park in Lake Oswego.

For more event details, visit www.lakewood-center.org or call 503-636-1060 for more info.