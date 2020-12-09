Latest Martin Family Mystery episode examines the halt to the investigation

KOIN Podcast Network Executive Producer Ian Costello returned to AM Extra this morning to talk about the special podcast What Happened to the Martin Family. He explained how the second episode connects a bloody and battered gun to the Martins and how the one-man investigation into the disappearance of five members of the same family 62 years ago was shut down after two bodies were found.

The second of three parts of the podcast is available now. Part three comes out next week.