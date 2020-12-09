Latest Martin Family Mystery episode examines the halt to the investigation

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KOIN Podcast Network Executive Producer Ian Costello returned to AM Extra this morning to talk about the special podcast What Happened to the Martin Family. He explained how the second episode connects a bloody and battered gun to the Martins and how the one-man investigation into the disappearance of five members of the same family 62 years ago was shut down after two bodies were found.

The second of three parts of the podcast is available now. Part three comes out next week.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss