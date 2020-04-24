‘Lean on Me’: Children’s Cancer Association says thanks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Children’s Cancer Association has a special thank you for all of our healthcare workers on the front lines. The team is normally on the children’s cancer wards at hospitals around Portland putting smiles on patients’ faces with music.

Now they’ve teamed up with their musical talent to say thank you. CCA Founder Regina Ellis said their video of “Lean on Me” is a big hit.

“There were tears, there were high fives, there were Facebook posts, I think people felt remembered and valued and in the hard work that they are doing in isolation from their own families to care for others,” Ellis said. “I think it was a beautiful lighthouse moment to say, thank you, thank you.”

CCA is now bringing joy to cancer patients by performing song requests online.