Leapy Babies get their day at the Heathman

KOIN News AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you were born on February 29th, you don’t need us to remind you that your true birthday is a rare occasion.

Thankfully, Portland’s Heathman Hotel is looking out for Leap babies!

On Saturday, February 29, the hotel will be hosting a family-friendly birthday party celebrating those who were born on the day that only happens once every four years: Leap Into Leap Year. There’ll be sweet treats, drinks and entertainment for all ages. It’s free and open to the public, but you’ll need to RSVP!

P.S. There will be a contest for the oldest living leap year baby that attends…

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget