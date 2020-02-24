Leapy Babies get their day at the Heathman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you were born on February 29th, you don’t need us to remind you that your true birthday is a rare occasion.

Thankfully, Portland’s Heathman Hotel is looking out for Leap babies!

On Saturday, February 29, the hotel will be hosting a family-friendly birthday party celebrating those who were born on the day that only happens once every four years: Leap Into Leap Year. There’ll be sweet treats, drinks and entertainment for all ages. It’s free and open to the public, but you’ll need to RSVP!

P.S. There will be a contest for the oldest living leap year baby that attends…