Legislators call for Rep. Nearman’s resignation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of Oregon legislators are calling for the resignation of State Representative Mike Nearman.

Nearman now faces two criminal charges in connection with his opening of the door at the state capitol, which allowed anti-lockdown protesters to enter the closed building in December. Nearman faces one count of first-degree misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass. Both are misdemeanors.

Oregon Capitol surveillance video from the Dec. 21 protest showed how Nearman left the building during a special legislative session to address COVID-19-related challenges, allowing right-wing protesters inside the building. Four people were arrested that day.

Once inside the building, the protesters clashed with Oregon State Police troopers, the video shows. Video surveillance of outside the building showed Nearman then walked around the Oregon Capitol building before entering it again.

