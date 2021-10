PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All week, we’ve been celebrating the artists being inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame this year.

Among those being inducted are Livesavas, one of Portland’s first successful hip-hop groups. Ken Boddie spoke with group member Vursatyle about putting Portland on the hip-hop map.

The ceremony is this Saturday at Southeast Portland’s Aladdin Theater. For more information, visit this website.