Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz talks making the ultimate birthday party

AM Extra

by:

Posted:

For Emily‘s big 3-0, lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra Wednesday to discuss making the ultimate birthday party!

Geranium Lake delivered a beautiful tulip bouquet and flower crown for the birthday girl, Piece of Cake sent her a delicious German Chocolate cake, Scout and Cellar sent her a Mixed Track vino pack, Firelight Yoga gifted her a Zoom class and hoodie and Party City sent two balloon bouquets to add festive flair! Kohl’s joined the party too and hooked her up with a Gators gift pack including a cozy throw blanket and Gators wine tumbler! And her fur baby Sam Wise can celebrate with her too with pupcakes and treats from Pawsh Pet Cafe!

