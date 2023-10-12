PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready to ‘Light the Night’ for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The annual event is happening this Saturday October 14, 2023 at Zidell Yards. People from all walks of life will gather together, holding colorful lanterns to bring a bright light into the darkness of cancer.

Katie Day, a ‘Light the Night’ honored hero and Tracy Fritts, Executive Challenge Chair of ‘Light the Night’ stopped by AM Extra to talk about the event.

Watch the full interview in the video above.