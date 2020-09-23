PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Human Society for Southwest Washington is rolling out the red carpet for a big fundraiser.

For the first time, the annual Lights, Camera, Auction is going virtual on October 3rd, but still will benefit the nonprofit’s operations and all the four-legged friends that it takes care of.

Sam Ellison, Marketing and Outreach Manager for the Humane Society of Southwest Washington, joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about the upcoming event and how you can help.