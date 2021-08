PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Multiple wildfires are raging across parts of Oregon right now amid a heat wave, forcing nearby evacuation notices and on a statewide level, causing smoky and hazy air conditions.

On Thursday, thunderstorms in Klamath and Lake counties created a new fire, called the Patton Meadow Fire, about 14 miles west of Lakeview in southern Oregon. The fire is now burning about 2,000 acres, or just over 3 square miles, and has resulted in multiple evacuation levels, including Level 3 "Go Now" notices.