Lincoln City celebrating Arbor Month with family activities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Arbor Day is next week and Lincoln City is helping families get into the spirit with all kinds of activities!

These free community events are all in celebration of the mighty tree. One activity includes a free art kit for kids, that anyone passing through the coast can pick up. The Lincoln City Cultural Center has distributed over 6,000 kits since last March, as part of its Creative Quarantine Program.

Krista Eddy, the visual arts director at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, joined AM Extra on Friday with details.