Lincoln City Egg Hunt goes virtual

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Easter Sunday this week, the Lincoln City community is rallying together to make Easter special for kids during quarantine with a virtual Easter egg hunt

This year, the Kiwanis will provide thousands of plastic eggs, already stuffed with toys and candy, and package them into age-group bags. They’ll give them away at the Lincoln City Cultural Center (540 NE Highway 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367) starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 9. Parents then can obviously use those bags to stage their own hunts, at home.

To truly honor the tradition, at 11:45 am on Saturday (the annual time of the Kiwanis countdown at Regatta Park) the Easter Bunny will go live on the Lincoln City Cultural Center Facebook page, waving and chatting with viewers! The kids will still hear the countdown at noon.

