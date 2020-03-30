Lincoln City Mayor: ‘Economic rebound’ on our minds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Brown’s executive order to keep Oregonians “at home” during the pandemic has provided a sense of relief to the coastal communities who were bombarded by beachgoers a couple weeks ago.

Though from a health standpoint cities like Lincoln City are arguably safer with the crowd-reducing measure in place, the economic impact on tourist cities cannot be ignored. Many of these popular spots would have been booming during spring break, providing an annual shot in the arm to their local economies.

For Mayor Monday, Lincoln City’s Dick Anderson joined AM Extra to talk about the economic impacts of the “stay at home” order.