Lincoln City PD launches first K9 program

AM Extra reporter Melody Gonzales introduces us to Nato, a young German Shepard who will be helping with the Lincoln City Police Department’s first K9 program.

The department said it relies largely on donations to support K9 handler courses and certifications, as well as necessary equipment for the dog, such as ballistic K9 vests, vehicle insert designed for transport of a police dog, and the construction of a kennel for the K9’s housing. Visit the Lincoln City K9 Program Fund gofundme site to donate.