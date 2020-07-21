Lincoln City P&R offers free virtual camp for kids

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are the kiddos driving you a little crazy this summer?
Well, you can now bring them the fun of the Oregon coast into your home — without any sand stuck to your shoes.
Lincoln City Parks and Recreation has turned its popular summer camps for kids into a virtual adventure, and it is all for free.
Sara Hohenberger, a coordinator with Lincoln City P&R, joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about how it all works.
More information on the virtual camp can be found at the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
