Lincoln City restaurants offer ‘Merry Meals’ to benefit toy and food drive

11 restaurants are helping the fire department make the holidays brighter this year for local families in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Restaurants on the Oregon Coast are teaming up to deliver the spirit of giving this holiday season.

The North Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s annual food basket and toy drive found itself short of its goal, but businesses in Lincoln City are stepping up to make sure no one goes without a Christmas.

“It’s an amazing community effort,” firefighter Marc McPherson said.

The coronavirus pandemic and devastating wildfires have made the need this year greater than ever.

“Our area was devastated with 300 homes lost and 40, including my own, that were destroyed or partially destroyed,” McPherson said. “In our area, our toys and money collection is down significantly.”

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue firefighter Marc McPherson says the toy and food drive is more important now than ever, after the pandemic and wildfires devastated the local community (KOIN).

To help, 11 restaurants have teamed up to collect donations for the holiday food and toy drive that’s held every year by the fire department and Lincoln City Eagles Lodge.

Participating eateries will ask customers if they want to upgrade their order to a “Merry Meal” from now until December 18.

“You can add on a donation of any amount you want,” said Marci Baker, owner of Marci’s Bar & Bistro, one of the participating restaurants. “The cash from the ‘Merry Meals’ donations will go to purchase more toys.”

Baker also put large bins out at her restaurants for people to drop off donations. The fire department and Eagles volunteers will sanitize, wrap and safely distribute the food and toys on Saturday.

“It’s about the community and figuring out how we can take care of each other,” Baker said.

Click here for a full list of restaurants participating.