PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A night of big band jazz is coming to Portland soon.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, a local restaurant is hosting an evening of live jazz and big band music to benefit NAMI Oregon.

Linda Lee Michelet, frontwoman of the Linda Lee Michelet Big Band, joined AM Extra with bandmates John Gilmore and Joe Millward and Chris Bouneff, Executive Director of NAMI Oregon.

“An Evening With Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee” will feature live music from an 8-piece band in a 50’s jazz club setting at Wilfs Restaurant and Jazz Club in Portland’s Pearl District.

Tickets must be purchased for the event, and you must make a separate reservation at Wilfs. Visit the website here to purchase tickets and call 503-223-0700 for reservations.