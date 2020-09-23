Linfield College changes include ‘University’ status

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Linfield College recently underwent a series of changes ahead of the 2020 school — one of them being a change from “college” to Linfield University.

The university has transformed amid the pandemic and added several new programs. President Miles K. Davis joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about some of the differences students and prospective students will notice.

Last week, the Board of Trustees of the Oregon Alliance of Independent Colleges and Universities elected Davis as president.