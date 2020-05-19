Lionheart Coffee showcases cold brew mochas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton’s Lionheart Coffee Company owner Ben Reese joined AM Extra Tuesday to demonstrate how we can elevate our morning coffee.

Reese showed us how to make a cold brew mocha from home as well as some other “coffee-pro” tips.

​​Lionheart Coffee is also continuing its sack lunch program in which the company has made and distributed peanut butter sandwiches, fruit, and bags of chips since March for families who are struggling during the pandemic. Reese and the Lionheart staff have made thousands of lunches to date and are hoping to continue the program year-round. ​